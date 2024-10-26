 
Rihanna offers sweet advice to young fan: 'Aim for the stars'

Rihanna had a wholesome interaction with a young fan who told the singer she wanted to be 'the next Rihanna'

October 26, 2024

Rihanna offers sweet advice to young fan: 'Aim for the stars'

Rihanna just shared a rather precious advice to one of her fans!

In a recent interview with E! News, the Diamonds hitmaker had a sweet interaction with a seven-year-old, Francesca.

As the beauty mogul celebrated the launch of her Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker line for children, the young girl with a giggle, told the superstar, "I want to be the next Rihanna."

The 36-year-old put her hand on the girl’s shoulder and told her, "Oh no, you got to be better than Rihanna."

"Rihanna? That's late. By the time you grow up, I'm going to be vintage. Antique,” the Love on the Brain crooner further joked.

The young Francesca then asked Rihanna if she had any advice to offer to which the award-winning musician replied, "Aim for the stars. Don't aim for me. Aim beyond me. You're going to be fantastic."

Further addressing the little girl’s generation and beyond, the Stay singer also mentioned, "I want you guys to always be greater, better, smarter, and change the world in ways that we couldn't have."

