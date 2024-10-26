Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends baseball match in oversized clothes

Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her second baby, attended one of the Dodgers vs Yankees World Series on Friday, October 25, in Los Angeles.

For the game, the 34-year-old mom-to-be chose a white baggy-top and loose-fitting black trousers, according to MailOnline.

She rounded out the casual look with a pair of black Puma sneakers and was spotted pulling a black jacket over her layers.

Jennifer Lawrence is set to welcome her second baby with Cooke Maroney

Moreover, the actress was accompanied by her husband Cooke Maroney at Dodgers stadium.

Her outing comes few days after Vogue announced in an article on Sunday, October 20, that Lawrence and Maroney were expecting their second baby.

As per the publication, the Hunger Games actress and her husband tied the knot in October 2019 and are already parents to son Cy who was born in February 2022.

Moreover, the No Hard Feelings star was also snapped attending the premiere of Zurawski v Texas.

According to Deadline, the documentary tells the story of women whose lives were put at risk due to Texas’ strict anti-abortion laws, resulting in them suing the state.

Directed by Crow and Perrault, the production was produced by Lawrence, alongside Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton.