Kate Middleton, Prince William's Christmas plans revealed

Royal insiders have disclosed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas plans as the Princess of Wales is fed up with a "weird" royal family tradition.

According to reports, the future queen is set for 'rival party' with the Middleton family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly planning to host a celebration at their home on the Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall with the future queen’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton to be in attendance.

The royal couple will also share glimpse of their celebrations with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on social media handles.

According to the Daily Beast, per the GB News, the insider has claimed: "A little social media of the family eating chocolate and watching TV would be a very effective way of showing how normal Christmas is at Anmer Hall compared to what we hear about at Sandringham."

The sources further said: “(William is) enthusiastic about embracing Kate‘s much more normal conception of Christmas.

"It’s always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at their house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year."