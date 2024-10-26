Kelsea Ballerini takes major relationship decision with Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini slid into Chase Stokes' DMs to meet the actor, which sparked their romance and the couple has now taken a big step forward.

During promotion for her new studio album, Patterns, the singer-songwriter confirmed that she and her beau have moved in together.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter continued on in promo mode when she attended A New York Evening With Kelsea Ballerini on Friday at the Grammy Museum and Collective by 92NY in New York City on Friday.

Moreover, the four-time Grammy-nominated musical artist hit the red carpet and then sat down to dish on the making of the record, her creative process, and a little about her personal life, as per the publication.

Additionally, while doing promo in recent days, she opened up about her new song Baggage, which actually teases the major milestone in the couple's new life together, Ballerini told People, “Oh, we're unpacked, baby!”

While arriving for Friday's album release event, Ballerini first hit the red carpet in an all-black ensemble consisting of skintight pants and a plunging top which she paired with black pumps to the fashion mix, while keeping the accessories to a bare minimum.

Furthermore, while rounding out her overall look, the What I Have star had her blonde tresses pulled back off her face in a loose bun.

After strutting her stuff on the red carpet, she also took to the stage to talk about Patterns with moderator Melena Ryzik in front of fans and journalists.