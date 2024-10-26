Sarah Ferguson views herself as a 'fighter' amid health battle: 'not a sufferer'

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York just expressed how she does not deem her health condition as sufferings.

The 65-year-old royal, who has undergone a single mastectomy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, refuses to be addressed as a “sufferer” and would rather be acknowledged as a “fighter.”

In a conversation with HELLO! magazine, she mentioned how she is very mindful of the words she opts for when being vocal of her health battle as she is proud to be a “survivor.”

"I'm a patient of breast cancer. I don't want to say 'sufferer' because I am not a sufferer. I am a fighter and I'm a great survivor, and I love the fact that I'm here ... being a voice to help save lives," Sarah told the publication.

The Duchess of York was also diagnosed with a form of skin cancer just a few months after she opened up to the public about her battle with breast cancer.

Now, moving forward, Sarah has also expressed how she has had an “extraordinary” year while she celebrated her 65th birthday.

"Thank you for all of your wonderful birthday wishes! I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be here every day, to smell the flowers, to read and write, and to be able to see my daughters and my grandchildren,” she penned in her Instagram post.

Sarah Ferguson further penned, "It has been an extraordinary, full year - a year of recovery and of growth - and I just feel so lucky. Thank you again to all of you who made it so and who took the time to send me birthday wishes."