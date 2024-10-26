David Beckham appears loving towards daughter Harper amid football game

David Beckham showcased love for his daughter Harper at the football game.

According to Daily Mail, David planted a kiss on his daughter Harper's cheek as they attended a football game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, October 25.

Moreover, the retired footballer, who co-owns Inter Miami, was also joined at the game by his wife Victoria and their son Cruz.

Additionally, David put his arms around Harper as he gave her a kiss but the youngest Beckham child appeared to playfully grimace while watching the game with her family.

As per the outlet, Victoria cut a casual figure for the outing as she sported a baby blue T-shirt and matching bracelets while chatting with a female friend.

Meanwhile, Cruz also opted for a laid back look in a dark brown hoodie as he enjoyed the match alongside his father.

Furthermore, it came after David was spotted strolling around his new $77million mega-mansion in Miami just days after purchasing the exclusive waterfront enclave, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that the football legend was all smiles as he inspected the impressive nine-bedroom property in Miami Beach, Florida, which he acquired with Victoria.

Earlier this month a local property source claimed that the Beckhams' offer on the property had been accepted, and they plan to move in early next year.