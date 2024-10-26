BTS' Jin gives a touching tribute to fans ahead of his solo album release

Kim Seok-jin, who is widely recognized as BTS' Jin, recently got candid and shared the emotional reason behind naming his new song I'll Be There.

While giving an interview to Dolby Atmos on Saturday, October 26, the South Korean rapper and singer talked about the feelings behind his new song from his upcoming solo album, Happy.

The 31-year-old singer said he did not choose the title I'll Be There for his newly released solo track for fun but to show his "love" and "compassion" to BTS' ARMY.

Jin said, "I worked on I'll Be There with the hope of providing happiness. When ARMYs feel tired and lonely, I hope this song gives them strength."

"I hope this song gives them strength. It's a song that will put a smile on your face," the eldest BTS' member added, highlighting the agenda behind his song.

In addition, the Dynamite singer wanted to express his gratitude for the love and support he gets from fans around the world with his album, which will come out on November 15, 2024.

"Laughter and joy mean the world to me, and I hope to spread those feelings to my fans because they give me so much energy, laughter, and joy," he concluded by saying.

For those unaware, Jin released the music video for I'll Be There on Friday, October 25, the same day the song came out.

It is pertinent to mention that Jin's first solo album, Happy, consists of six unique tracks, and to celebrate his achievement, he will host a special event for his album called Happy Special Stage Live on November 16 and 17.