Prince Harry receives sad news from Canada

Prince Harry has received a sad news from Canada.

The sad news was shared on the official X, formerly Twitter handle of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Sharing the report of sports physician and Vancouver marathon co-founder Jack Taunton’s dead, it tweeted, “The sport medicine community has lost a true champion and visionary in Dr. Jack Taunton.

“His incredible legacy will be evident at our #IG25 games, as will his unwavering commitment to safe sport, always.”

According to CBC Canada, Jack Taunton, an Order of Canada recipient and co-founder of what is now the BMO Vancouver Marathon, has died at 77.

The outlet reported Taunton is described by the University of British Columbia — his alma mater and former employer — as a "giant" in Canadian sports medicine.

The sad news comes amid reports