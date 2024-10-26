Martha Stewart reveals her 'scandalous' secret: 'It was not unfaithful'

Martha Stewart, who was married to publisher Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990, recently made a startling confession about her honeymoon days.

In her new Netflix documentary, Martha, the 83-year-old lifestyle expert confessed that she "kissed a stranger at a cathedral" during her honeymoon with her ex-husband, Andrew.

While giving an interview to the documentary's director, R.J. Cutler, Martha shared that she and Andrew went on a five-month honeymoon in Europe, and when they reached Florence, Italy, on the night before Easter, she visited the famous Duomo Florence Cathedral by herself while Andrew stayed in their hotel room.

Calling to mind those days with Andrew, she quipped, "He didn't have any interest in going to the Duomo with me. Listening to that amazing music in the cathedral… It was a very romantic place, crowded with tourists, and I met this very handsome guy."

"He didn't know I was married. I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced. An expansive dome. So beautiful and paintings all around you."

"It was like nothing I had ever done before. And so why not kiss a stranger?" she added, spilling beans about her brief affair.

As soon as Martha took the lid off her secret, Cutler threw a question at her by asking, "Were you being, you know, what's the word I'm looking for?"

"Naughty?" Martha quickly responded.

"Was it naughty or was it infidelity?" the director asked, to which she replied, "Neither," and went on to explain, "It was neither naughty nor unfaithful. It was just emotional of the moment. That's how I looked at it. And it was exciting because, I mean, it was a very emotional place. I wish we could all experience such an evening."

Moreover, the documentary's preview clip also showed that Martha, who belonged to a middle-class family, got impressed when Andrew picked her up in his yellow Mercedes sedan for their first date.

For those unversed, Martha and Andrew met in 1960 when his sister arranged a blind date for them.

At that time, Martha was studying at Barnard College in New York City, and he was a 23-year-old student at Yale Law School.

It is pertinent to mention that Martha, a documentary of celebrated homemaker and America's first self-made female billionaire, will be out on October 30, 2024.