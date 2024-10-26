Taylor Swift celebrates fans' cherished 'traditions' during 'Eras Tour'

On Friday, Swift performed the first Eras Tour concert in New Orleans, where she shared a special message for her fans.

In the video shared on X (Formerly Twitter), the Lover hitmaker addressed her fans, saying, "You’ve created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does."

"I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like, ‘that’s cool’" she went on to say.

Referring to the giant friendship bracelet outside Caesars Superdome to celebrate her tour's arrival, Swift said, "and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium."

"Which is so nice of them to do for us — but it's even nicer of you guys to create things that went so far beyond what I ever expected for this tour," Swift added.

This unique tradition was inspired by the lyrics of Swift's hit track You're On Your Own Kid from album Midnights.

"Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You've got no reason to be afraid," Swift sings in the song.