Kensington Palace makes big announcement after King Charles emotional statement

The royal family said it was a 'bittersweet goodbye' as local people at Siumu Village popped out to wish King Charles and Camilla well, before their departure

October 26, 2024

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement after King Charles issued emotional statement as the monarch and Queen Camilla bid farewell to Samoa at Siumu village on the southern coast.

King Charles, who is granted a new chief title in Samoa, says: “I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you.”

The royal family also shared King Charles and Queen Camilla’s photos and videos as they departed Samoa Saturday, wrapping up a marathon 11-day tour that included their Australian realm.

The palace tweeted, “No dampening of spirits despite the rain on this parade!

“It was a bittersweet goodbye as local people at Siumu Village popped out to wish Their Majesties well, before their departure.”

Following King Charles emotional statement, Kensington Palace made a big announcement regarding the presenters and performers as Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to take place in Cape Town next month.

The Earthshot Prize shared a list of star-studded lineup including supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “Meet the stars who will be streaming live from The Earthshot Prize Awards 2024! Watch the Awards from anywhere in the world, live on Wednesday 6 November.”

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate Middleton, retweeted the post on their Twitter timeline.

