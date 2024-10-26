 
King Charles honored with new title during Samoa trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Samoa's villages and received traditional gifts

October 26, 2024

King Charles was honored with a new title during his four-day state visit to Samoa.

On Saturday, the King and Queen Camilla arrived at the Faleolo VIP Terminal in a motorcade and met the Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa, the Minister for Environment and Police Commissioner.

Their majesties went to Siumu Village for a farewell ceremony, where they were given kava in coconut shells with straws. During the visit, King Charles was given the title of To'aiga-O-Tumua by the village's high chief.

“May God bless this kava," he said as he drank from the cup.

The chief told Charles: "Your papa, Prince Philip, was here, so thank you for making the time. Your royal visit has lifted our house.”

Praising the villagers’ efforts, Charles said: "We've been so impressed by the beautiful way in which all the villages have decorated the roadsides, it is something very special about Samoa."

He went on to thank the residents for their "wonderful generosity,” noting that he and Camilla would take home "special memories of our time here".

The King and Queen later boarded a Royal Australian Air Force jet and waved to those gathered to bid them farewell.

