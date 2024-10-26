 
Prince Harry, Meghan receive warning about ties with Royal Family over latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new move may further jeopardize their relationship with the Royal Family

October 26, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new move will do nothing to improve their standing with the Royal Family, but it may worsen things if taken a certain way.

Harry and Meghan recently purchased a holiday home in Portugal which cost £3.6million.

Now, a PR expert says this signifies "increasing independence” but it’s unlikely to change the dynamic between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

PR guru, Edward Coram James told the Express: "I think it's unlikely to directly affect relations with King Charles and Prince William. Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royal family has been strained for years now. A home in Portugal probably won’t be a major factor in healing or worsening the situation.”

"They’ve already created so much distance — geographically and emotionally — so this move could just be another sign of their increasing independence," he noted.

However, he speculated that “if the purchase is seen as yet another example of their desire to remain outside the 'royal bubble,' it could raise eyebrows within royal circles. It could look like Meghan and Harry 'turning their backs' further on the UK — although I don’t think this is true."

Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home in Portugal is reportedly prompted by Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who also own a house in the same area. 

