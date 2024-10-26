Fiona Palomo was 'terrified' to play Drew Starkey's lover in 'Outer Banks'

Fiona Palomo has reflected on playing love interest of Drew Starkey in Outer Banks.

Palomo plays Sofia in Netflix series alongside Starkey, who is Rafe Cameron on the show.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actress admitted feeling nerves about how fans would react to her chemistry with Starkey.

She jokingly said, "It's like, 'I'm about upset a lot of women out there.'"

"But it's cool. It's incredible to be on a project...where people are so invested in the characters and what's happening," Palomo added.

Palomo went on to say that although she was nervous about how her character will be received, she feels "happy that people have been kind to" her so far.

Additionally, the actress also recalled discussing her concerns with Starkey, saying, "We would just be sitting on set, I'd be like, 'I know when this comes out, it's going to be like, ‘Stay away from him!’ And we would laugh about it. He's like, 'Yeah, probably.'"

She expressed her gratitude for how her character was received in the show, saying, "I feel like the love — or the kindness — I put into Sofia, and just making sure that character worked well and everything, is getting blown back and it just feels really well-received and very loved and it's really nice. I'm really, really grateful."

"I've just seen really, really kind things, and they really like her, and they're even defending her and being like, 'Sofia, you deserve better.' I'm like, 'What's going on?'" Palomo added.

The part 1 of the season 4 of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix on October 10, 2024.