Patrick Dempsey reveals his stance on returning in 'Scream 7'

Patrick Dempsey played Detective Mark Kincaid in 'Scream' movies

Patrick Dempsey may very well reprise his role as Detective Mark Kincaid in the upcoming Scream seven in the longstanding franchise.

Patrick told People: “Well, they've been talking to me about it, and I think they're still working on the script. And, of course, Neve [Campbell] has signed on, so I think we'll see."

"I'm waiting to read the script and to see if it actually goes,” he continued, adding, “In this business, you never know what's going to happen. But if the opportunity opens itself up and it becomes a reality, then I’ll definitely take it seriously .”

This comes after Neve Campbell confirmed in March this year that she’ll be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, will be directing the new installment.

Courteney Cox, who plays Gale Weathers, also revealed where she stands with the Scream 7, telling Variety: “I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7.”

“They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on,” she added.

She went on to wish the franchise would bring back her ex-husband David Arquette's Dewey Riley, saying, “I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by Scream fans. They have to figure it out.”

Scream 7 is slated to be released on February 27, 2026. Patrick Dempsey's return is not yet confirmed.