Travis, Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's close pal Ryan Reynolds special message

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce received a special message from Taylor Swift's pal Ryan Reynolds.

On the Kelce brothers' podcast New Heights, they received a hilarious voice message from Ryan.

In the message Ryan promoted his phone company, Mint Mobile.

Before playing the message, Travis said, "It looks like we actually have a message here from our guy Ryan Reynolds himself. This is hilarious."

Ryan hilariously referred to football and Taylor's fans, saying, "Hi, it's Ryan Reynolds here for Mint Mobile. If you can hear my voice, it means that you're most likely a football fan or a 30-something-year-old woman."

The Deadpool actor continued, "This podcast has an insane crossover appeal that I'm not totally sure I understand, but I think it's great. Hold on, my producers are trying to get my attention … What? Oh, apparently this podcast is about American football, not the superior sport of Canadian football."

Concluding his message, Ryan hilariously said that Mint Mobile phone plan is what "football fans and 30-something-year-old women can all root for."

The NFL star called Ryan "greatest" as his message ended, saying, "That’s just so good, man. He is literally the greatest."

"That’s awesome," Jason added.

The IF actor and his wife Blake Lively are close friends of the pop star and they have become friends with Travis after the couple started dating.

Both couples were recently spotted on a double date together.