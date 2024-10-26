Photo: Angelina Jolie not making peace with Jennifer Aniston: Source

Angelina Jolie has reportedly stood up against haters who do not want her to earn an Oscars nomination.

Earlier it was reported that Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are competing for the same spot in this year’s Oscars list.

However, it came into notice that Brad Pitt’s loyalty lies with Nicole Kidman, the former wife of his alleged nemesis, Tom Cruise, and he has shown great respect for her work in upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl.

Nonetheless, Angelina Jolie hasn’t given up, and she still believes that no one can stop her from getting an Academy Awards once she secures a nomination, per In Touch.

“The problem from the perspective of Angelina’s team is that Netflix’s millions might not be enough this year,” a source recently shared.

They also went on to address, “Especially with Hollywood absolutely teeming with middle-aged actresses who are aligned with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and their vast social networks.”

“Making peace with these people isn’t an option and it’s not how Angelina does things. It’s an extremely stressful position for Angie to be in, even more challenging than the transformation she made into Maria Callas to get into this position in the first place,” they concluded.