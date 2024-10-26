Finn Wolfhard reveals real-life haunting experience while filming 'It'

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about a ghost experience he had on the film's set.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Finn recalled seeing a spirit while filming the 2017 horror film It.

Finn said, "I've been in a lot of supernatural movies and TV shows, but ironically, I've never really seen a full-on ghost. but there was a time when I was a kid shooting It in this abandoned mansion in Toronto, and me and a bunch of the other cast were exploring the floors."

He recalled that when they went to the top floor, they saw "a guy in black" who was doing an electrician work so they thought he was "a crew member."

"But then later, we found out that no one knew who that was, and no one ever saw him again," he said, adding, "It could have been someone just messing around, but, yeah, it was pretty scary."

The actor has been part of several thriller projects including Stranger Things, The Turning and The Addams Family, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire.