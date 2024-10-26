 
Geo News

Finn Wolfhard reveals real-life haunting experience while filming 'It'

Finn Wolfhard has been part of several thriller projects including 'Stranger Things'

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Finn Wolfhard reveals real-life haunting experience while filming It
Finn Wolfhard reveals real-life haunting experience while filming 'It'

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about a ghost experience he had on the film's set.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Finn recalled seeing a spirit while filming the 2017 horror film It.

Finn said, "I've been in a lot of supernatural movies and TV shows, but ironically, I've never really seen a full-on ghost. but there was a time when I was a kid shooting It in this abandoned mansion in Toronto, and me and a bunch of the other cast were exploring the floors."

He recalled that when they went to the top floor, they saw "a guy in black" who was doing an electrician work so they thought he was "a crew member."

"But then later, we found out that no one knew who that was, and no one ever saw him again," he said, adding, "It could have been someone just messing around, but, yeah, it was pretty scary."

The actor has been part of several thriller projects including Stranger Things, The Turning and The Addams Family, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
Kylie Jenner wants to 'de transform' cosmetic procedures: Report
Kylie Jenner wants to 'de transform' cosmetic procedures: Report
Travis, Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's close pal Ryan Reynolds special message
Travis, Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's close pal Ryan Reynolds special message
Angelina Jolie not making peace with Jennifer Aniston: Source
Angelina Jolie not making peace with Jennifer Aniston: Source
Patrick Dempsey reveals his stance on returning in 'Scream 7'
Patrick Dempsey reveals his stance on returning in 'Scream 7'
Fiona Palomo was 'terrified' to play Drew Starkey's lover in 'Outer Banks'
Fiona Palomo was 'terrified' to play Drew Starkey's lover in 'Outer Banks'
Angelina Jolie spending money for 'Oscars' nomination: Source
Angelina Jolie spending money for 'Oscars' nomination: Source
Hoda Kotb calls decision to leave 'Today' show 'scary' but 'right'
Hoda Kotb calls decision to leave 'Today' show 'scary' but 'right'