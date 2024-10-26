 
Geo News

Demi Moore sick of people's jokes about her insecurity: Source

Demi Moore has reportedly changed her diet and exercise to battle her hidden insecurity

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Photo: Demi Moore sick of peoples jokes about her insecurity: Source
Photo: Demi Moore sick of people's jokes about her insecurity: Source

Demi Moore is reportedly living a happy personal and professional life, but she is insecure about certain parts of her body.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the actress, who was rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner’s ex-husband, Joe Jonas after a lunch date, is considering fixing her rankles.

As per this source, Demi’s “chubby ankles” have been “giving her grief for some time.”

“And it’s a problem she’s tried to hide with clothes and certain shoes, but it’s gotten worse with age,” the source also noted.

Reportedly, the 61-year-old believes that her ankles are “disproportionate to the rest of her legs,” adding, “and she’s wary of people joking about her ‘cankles.'”

“She’s trying to do everything in her power to fix them,” the source continued.

Dishing further details, the spy shared that she has been using Epsom salts, getting massages and changing her diet and exercise to battle this insecurity.

Before conclusion, the source noted, “Nothing seems to be working to her satisfaction, and she’s seriously considering cankle reduction surgery.”

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
Kylie Jenner wants to 'de transform' cosmetic procedures: Report
Kylie Jenner wants to 'de transform' cosmetic procedures: Report
Travis, Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's close pal Ryan Reynolds special message
Travis, Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's close pal Ryan Reynolds special message
Angelina Jolie not making peace with Jennifer Aniston: Source
Angelina Jolie not making peace with Jennifer Aniston: Source
Patrick Dempsey reveals his stance on returning in 'Scream 7'
Patrick Dempsey reveals his stance on returning in 'Scream 7'
Fiona Palomo was 'terrified' to play Drew Starkey's lover in 'Outer Banks'
Fiona Palomo was 'terrified' to play Drew Starkey's lover in 'Outer Banks'
Angelina Jolie spending money for 'Oscars' nomination: Source
Angelina Jolie spending money for 'Oscars' nomination: Source
Hoda Kotb calls decision to leave 'Today' show 'scary' but 'right'
Hoda Kotb calls decision to leave 'Today' show 'scary' but 'right'