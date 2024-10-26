Tom Holland recalls hilarious moment fans didn't recognize him: 'I'm Spider-Man!'

Tom Holland felt "insulted" when nobody recognized him in New York City.

During his appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Spider-Man actor recalled a hilarious incident.

Hollands, who recently launched the non-alcoholic beer line Bero, gave away some products to bars around the city.

However, he admitted that no one seemed to recognize him, emphasizing, "Not at all."

"We're walking through Grand Central Station and I was so insulted. I'm Spider-Man! It's New York City! Come on!" Holland added.

Meyers hilariously suggested, "I will say, credit to the New Yorkers who probably saw you and thought, 'It cant be going that badly for Tom Holland.'"

The Chaos Walking star said while agreeing, "that's probably what it was. 'He must have really hit rock bottom'."

Additionally, Holland also reflected on the journey of creating this newly launched drink, saying it's a milestone in his "sobriety" journey.

"The thing that I've missed most is more the experience of sharing a beer than it is actually the beer itself," Holland said.

It is worth mentioning that Holland's untitled Spider-Man 4 has received a release date on July 24, 2026.