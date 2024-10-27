Stevie Nicks proposes idea for 'Daisy Jones & The Six' season 2

Stevie Nicks has revealed an exciting idea for Daisy Jones & The Six season 2.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks shared that she was initially reluctant to watch the season, which is inspired by her relationship with fellow bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

"I didn’t even want to see it, because I thought I was going to hate it so much," she revealed, adding, "I had COVID when I saw it. I was in my condo in Los Angeles, and I can remember saying, ‘Am I just watching my life go by?'"

Nicks expressed her admiration for the cast, saying, "Riley [Keough] doesn’t look like me. She’s much snappier than me. I couldn’t be as snappy as her in Fleetwood Mac. Christine [McVie] and I couldn’t do that, because we were the peacemakers."

"[Keough] could be totally shitty and a smart ass and totally arrogant, because she wasn’t even in the band, and they weren’t even nice to her. So that was the biggest difference. But as far as her character went, it was very similar to me. And I instantly wanted to call her and meet her, and I did," she added.

Additionally, Nicks proposed storyline for the season season, saying, "I wish that it could go into what if … had Billy come back after Billy’s wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make."

"That would make a fantastic second season. I talked to Reese and Riley about it, and they loved the idea, but everybody’s so busy. Riley’s on her way to becoming a big movie star. But maybe one of these days, they’ll do it. Until I saw Daisy Jones & The Six, I would have never thought it was even possible to emulate our life," Nicks added.