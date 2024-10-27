 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner trying to 'fit the mold' after models' hate talk: Source

Kylie Jenner is seemingly trying to nullify claims that she doesn't belong to the fashion industry

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Photo: Kylie Jenner trying to fit the mold after models hate talk: Source
Photo: Kylie Jenner trying to 'fit the mold' after models' hate talk: Source

Kylie Jenner is seemingly trying to prove that she is worthy enough to be in the fashion industry after claims that she is bringing the industry standard down.

While the 27-year-old has Timothee Chalamet adoring her looks, the entrepreneur reportedly wants to reform her body shape and get into her model persona.

For this reason, the mother of two is reportedly thinking about dissolving her “lip fillers”, reported In Touch Weekly.

In addition to this, the source claimed, “She’s also talking about getting her butt downsized a little.”

“She’s wanting to be more high fashion these days and the extreme curves just don’t fit the mold when it comes to the couture looks,” the insider also addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider also disclosed, “She does love her big boobs,” noting, “but a lot of people have suggested she should go down a few cup sizes if she wants to look more chic and less tacky.”

This report comes after claims that many fashion moguls believe that Kylie Jenner doesn’t deserve to be a model after her walk during the Paris Fashion Week. 

Tom Holland recalls hilarious moment fans didn't recognize him: 'I'm Spider-Man!'
Tom Holland recalls hilarious moment fans didn't recognize him: 'I'm Spider-Man!'
Demi Moore sick of people's jokes about her insecurity: Source
Demi Moore sick of people's jokes about her insecurity: Source
Tom Hardy, Kelly Marcel get candid on end of 'Venom' movies
Tom Hardy, Kelly Marcel get candid on end of 'Venom' movies
Finn Wolfhard reveals real-life haunting experience while filming 'It'
Finn Wolfhard reveals real-life haunting experience while filming 'It'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
Kylie Jenner wants to 'de transform' cosmetic procedures: Report
Kylie Jenner wants to 'de transform' cosmetic procedures: Report
Travis, Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's close pal Ryan Reynolds special message
Travis, Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's close pal Ryan Reynolds special message
Angelina Jolie not making peace with Jennifer Aniston: Source
Angelina Jolie not making peace with Jennifer Aniston: Source