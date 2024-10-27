Photo: Kylie Jenner trying to 'fit the mold' after models' hate talk: Source

Kylie Jenner is seemingly trying to prove that she is worthy enough to be in the fashion industry after claims that she is bringing the industry standard down.

While the 27-year-old has Timothee Chalamet adoring her looks, the entrepreneur reportedly wants to reform her body shape and get into her model persona.

For this reason, the mother of two is reportedly thinking about dissolving her “lip fillers”, reported In Touch Weekly.

In addition to this, the source claimed, “She’s also talking about getting her butt downsized a little.”

“She’s wanting to be more high fashion these days and the extreme curves just don’t fit the mold when it comes to the couture looks,” the insider also addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider also disclosed, “She does love her big boobs,” noting, “but a lot of people have suggested she should go down a few cup sizes if she wants to look more chic and less tacky.”

This report comes after claims that many fashion moguls believe that Kylie Jenner doesn’t deserve to be a model after her walk during the Paris Fashion Week.