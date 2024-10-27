Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ready to embark on new journey: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly making several personal and professional developments.

It has been more than a year since the inception of their relationship, and the celebrity is seemingly making great strides in their career as well as love life.

A Life & Style source close to the couple even claimed, “The sky is the limit as far as what they can do together with their combined reach” for Travis and Taylor.

Dishing details about their upcoming business plans, a source shared with the publication that they are considering starting a liquor business.

“So they’re looking at all kinds of opportunities where they could team up and the liquor business is a really obvious choice,” the source continued.

They also explained, “There’s so much money to be made and it’s a very organic fit because they genuinely love making cocktails together and cutting loose.”

This report comes amid claims that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning to add another feline member to their family of three felines, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.