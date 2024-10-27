Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan on growing influence together: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly want to gain a prominent position in the industry.

According to the latest report by Life & Style, the celebrity couple wants to start a passion liquor business.

“It’s not just the booze business they want to get into,” a spy dished.

The source also addressed, “They’re looking to start all kinds of projects together,” noting, “everything from a joint production company, to co-owning a sports team.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source confided, “Their goal is to just grow their bank accounts and influence together.”

In a previous, it was also mentioned that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking forward to spending more time with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom because they wanted to strengthen their bonds in Hollywood.

At the time it was established, Cruel Summer hitmaker is “preparing for the next chapter in her life” and is planning on “having more ‘couple friends'” in the industry.

“She isn’t going to ditch her single friends,” the insider clarified and noted, “but she’s definitely more focused on doing double dates, so Katy and Orlando fit the bill.”

Then, Taylor Swift “looks up to Katy as a woman who’s managed to have it all, so she does see her as someone who can offer guidance.”