Prince William talks ‘anxious' Harry memory for first time

Prince William is looking back at his childhood as he shares core memory with younger brother, Prince Harry.



The Prince of Wales, who has kept mum about discussions around his brother after Megxit in 2020, has opened up about memorable times with Harry.

In his new show titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the future King says: "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

William says in the clip,”My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone," he says. "I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well, if everyone doesn't have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

William says, "I remember having some good conversations, playing chess, chatting and that’s when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do. You know, when you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don’t really have concept to look elsewhere. It's when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, 'Well, I was living on the street last night,' and you’re like, 'Woah.' I remember that happening."