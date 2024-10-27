 
Taylor Swift debuts surprise get-up during 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans

Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' will wrap up in Vancouver in December 2024

October 27, 2024

Taylor Swift debuted brand-new attire during her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As reported by MailOnline, the 34 singer introduced a dress inspired by her Koi fish-printed guitar while performing at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.

The Love Story hitmaker was seen wearing a “high-low V-neck gown” with “an orange bodice” that she opted with a “white and blue skirt”.

The singer, who was surrounded by 83,000 concertgoers, completed her look with glittering blue dance heels.

Moreover, Swift also played her 2006 hit Our Song from her self-titled debut album.

She also vocalized her 2017 hit Call It What You Want song from her Reputation album, on the guitar.

The singer later mashed up her 2024's Haunted from her debut record with The Black Dog from The Tortured Poets Department, on the piano.

The Anti-Hero starlet after wrapping her three-night run in Louisiana, will fly to Indianapolis and Canada to round out her stadium tour.

The Delicate crooner’s Eras Tour will wrap in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.

