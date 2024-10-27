Taylor Swift makes bizarre confession about Diddy in a resurfaced video

A throwback video of Taylor Swift talking about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been facing allegations involving sexual assault, rape and sexual exploitation, has resurfaced.

In a throwback interview from 2011 with host Rachael Ray, the singer, who was just 22-year-old at the time, spoke highly of the 54-year-old rapper.

It all started during the celebrity quiz where the now 34-year-old singer was asked which stars she would take to prom.

Ray asked, “Who would you have taken to the prom?' and Swift responded: 'It would be a group, and it would be a really fun group.”

The singer then gathered together the photos of Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Diddy Sheryl Crow, and Justin Timberlake.

While Swift was in the process of picking the photos, the host joked that the Love Story hitmaker was “going on a freaky prom date” before she selected Diddy.

Swift answered by praising the rapper, saying, “Diddy's really always been very nice to me.”

“He's a gentleman, isn't he? He's a lovely gentleman,” said Ray, to which Swift added, “I really - he would be fun to be in the prom group.”

As per BBC, more than 100 people are to sue the rap musician.

Diddy, who is currently in federal custody, has denied all allegations of criminal wrongdoing.