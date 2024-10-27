Taylor Swift shocks fans with Sabrina Carpenter at New Orleans 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift stunned fans during her Eras Tour by bringing Sabrina Carpenter on stage with her to perform an unexpected duet.

While performing at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, October 26, Swift made the surprise reveal, with footage shared via X.

In regards to this, the Love Story hitmaker teased the crowd by saying, “I think tonight I’m gonna do something completely different, which is I’m gonna sing a song that’s not mine but it’s somebody that I really love, so I want to see how loud you can sing this song.”

Moreover, she continued by admitting, “It’s been stuck in my head and it would make me feel good if I knew that 65,000 other people had this song stuck in their head just like I do.”

According to US Weekly, Swift then began singing the first verse of Carpenter’s hit song Espresso before pausing as she said, “Oh, so you really love that song as much as I do? I know I’m just, like, going on a tangent because I love my friend and I’m just so proud of Sabrina and the year that she’s had.”

Additionally, the You Belong With Me singer added, “This year, she’s just taken off, like her tour, you can’t get tickets to it, the album is No. 1 constantly and I’m just, like, … is it ok if I call her and you guys can say hi?”

While picking up her phone, Swift called Carpenter and put her on loud speaker so the audience could hear and said, “So, I just wanted to call and say that I sang a little bit of Espresso and they sang every single word so loud and I just wanted to say we all love you so much. What are you doing? Why aren’t you here with us?”

While taking to the stage together, the pair performed a mashup of Carpenter’s hits Espresso and Please Please Please as well as Swift’s Is It Over Now, much to the delight of fans.

Following the performance, Swift encouraged the crowd to applaud Carpenter as she said, “She had one day off, isn’t it crazy that she came to sing with us? Will you give it up for Sabrina Carpenter?”