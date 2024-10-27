Amber Rose accuses Beyonce of intellectual theft

Amber Rose has taken notice of Beyonce's Republican National Convention speech.

The model, 41, made bold allegations against the Halo songstress, 43, in a comment under a video featuring the singer’s appearance at US Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Houston on Friday.

“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose wrote on Instagram, per a screenshot from the Shade Room.

The model's remarks come in response to the singer's touchpoints on motherhood and how that impacts their voting.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé, 43, began in her speech at the rally, which took place in her hometown.

She went on, “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she added, before concluding with, “We must vote, and we need you.”

Rose also introduced herself as a mother at the RNC in July.

Her speech read, “My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life.”

“That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, or Liberals — we all want a better country for our children.”

“But I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, President of the United States,” she went on.

However, fans were not really convinced with Rose's claims of intellectual theft against Beyoncé and gave their two cents under the Shade Room’s comments section.

“Sorry she don’t even notice you,” one fan commented, shading Rose.

“To say THEEE beyonce wanna be you is wild asf,” another wrote while a third said, “If REACHING were a person. Amber please, not now.”