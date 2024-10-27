Reese Witherspoon loves that new beau Oliver Haarmann not from Hollywood?

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly enjoying her dating period with Oliver Haarmann after her recent second divorce from Jim Toth.

An insider told PEOPLE that the 48-year-old actress, who was publicly spotted for the first time with the businessman in July 2024, has been “having fun” dating him.

“Reese is doing great and enjoys dating. She's having fun with Oliver,” the insider said, adding that the Legally Blonde actress often “flies" between Nashville and N.Y.C. to see the 57-year-old boyfriend.

According to the source, Oliver is spending time with her kids too.

The insider also claimed that Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood.

The couple first started off as good friends but then multiple sources confirmed later in September that they "had in fact started dating after spotting them together in New York City at least two more times within a month".

According to a LinkedIn page, Oliver, who was married to fellow private equity businesswoman Mala Gaonkar but parted ways eventually, graduated from Brown University.

Reese, who had two divorces in past, was married to Phillippe for seven years.

She married Hollywood agent Jim Toth with whom she parted ways in 2023 after staying together for 12 years.