Justin Baldoni shares exciting update for ‘It Ends With Us' lovers

October 27, 2024

Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred in It Ends With Us, shared an exciting update about the film, which is based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover.

The actor, who played Ryle Kincaid in the romantic drama film starring Blake Lively, took to Instagram and informed his followers that the film is now available to rent or buy on digital. “It’s yours now,” the actor said.

The 40-year-old actor shared a clip of the movie along with an emotional caption in which he penned, “To every survivor, every supporter, and every Lily Bloom out there—thank you.”

The Jane The Virgin alum continued, “Your love, your stories, and the thousands of messages have meant more than words can express.

This film was made for you, and we hope it resonates in a way that honors the resilience in each of your journeys.”

Baldoni concluded the post, informing his 3.9 million followers, “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, help is available.”

The actor in the end tagged NO MORE organization.

Released on August 9, 2024, It Ends With Us is based on domestic violence.

The movie adaption also stars Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, and Jenny Slate.

