Selena Gomez coordinates iconic Halloween look with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco debuted their first couple's costume Saturday night, just a few days before Halloween.

The 32-year-old singer and the 36-year-old music producer started dating in mid-2023 but did not go public until December, after Halloween.

With their romance flourishing in front of the eyes of the world, the Who Says hitmaker proudly posted her and Benny's coordinated Halloween looks.

Moreover, in a charming album posted on Instagram, Selena was dressed as Alice In Wonderland while Benny transformed into the Mad Hatter.

Additionally, several of the snaps showed the Wolves singer sitting on a sofa, legs akimbo, as Benny stood on top of the cushions beside her wearing a zany expression that fit his character.

Echoing one of Alice's famous lines, Selena wrote in her caption, “Curiouser and curiouser,” leaving fans in no doubt as to the inspiration for her costume.

Meanwhile Benny took to the comment section, “my prosthetics r giving handsome squidward meets longlegs.”

Furthermore, the Only Murders In The Building actress also took the show to her Instagram Stories, posting a solo snap of herself dressed as Lewis Carroll's most famous literary creation.

It is worth mentioning that the costume came two months after she set off an avalanche of engagement rumors with the mirror selfie that had the heart emoji over her left hand ring finger.

She snapped the picture in the bathroom, where Benny, a successful music producer, could be spotted behind her in an undershirt and floral trousers.

More recently, Gomez has been spotted with her left hand fourth finger bare at various events to promote her new movie Emilia Perez.