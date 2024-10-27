Kevin Costner shares a heartfelt lesson with son at 2024 Venice Film Festival

Kevin Costner, a famous actor and filmmaker, recently revealed that he taught his son a valuable life lesson.

During a conversation with Hollywood Authentic about his new film Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, Costner unveiled that he shared his hardworking journey to creating the film with his 17-year-old son Cayden.

The 69-year-old filmmaker spent four days with his son at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for his film's premiere, where he told the outlet, saying, "It's been a perfect experience, really."

"He's seen me labor over the course of this movie. For his entire life he's known that I've talked about this thing. And then to see me not let go of the opportunity, and the hope of it, and to actually go out and make two of them – he was able to see the culmination of that," he added.

"It's a weird thing when you look at your dad, I think, and see suddenly this movie playing, and the people standing and clapping for it. I think, maybe, he saw something in not letting go of a dream, and that you keep pushing," Costner concluded by saying.

Moreover, in June this year, Costner talked to Access Hollywood at the premiere of his movie Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1. His second son Hayes, who is also in the movie, was there too.

When Hayes was asked about working with his dad, he spoke highly of him, articulating, "It was so fun. Just working with my dad, I loved it."

"He just taught me everything and he was there directing by my side and it was just amazing to watch him direct because I've never seen it before. I've only seen him act before," Hayes added.

Costner appeared emotional after hearing his son's kind words. When asked how it felt to hear this praise, he quipped, "It feels good."

For the unversed, the Waterworld actor shares his three kids, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, with his now estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, a designer by profession.

Costner also has three adult children, Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with his first wife, Cindy Silva, and a son, Liam, 26, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

It is pertinent to mention that Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 had its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, and is scheduled to be released at an unspecified date in late 2024.