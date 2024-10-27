King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'That's just not in his psyche'

Royal expert Charles Rae has claimed that King Charles will not abdicate for Prince William despite 'gruelling' cancer treatment.

Speaking to the GB News, when Rae was asked on whether the King would consider abdicating and allowing Prince William to ascend the throne, he said that Charles "will not give it all up" before his passing.

The royal expert said: "That's just not in his psyche. The monarchy exists and when he passes on, then William will become King.

"That's the way it is. He's not going to give it all up and sit in some retirement home somewhere. That's just not going to happen at all. Never."

The royal expert’s remarks come days after the In Touch Weekly reported that Kate Middleton and William are gearing up their preparations to rule – with the full blessing of King Charles.

The source told the outlet, “It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing.

“The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to. But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead.”