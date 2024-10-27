King Charles new plans revealed as Prince William gearing up preparations to rule

King Charles new plans have been disclosed amid rumours his elder son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are gearing up their preparations to rule – with the full blessing of the monarch.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah has claimed in her new report for The Times that King Charles will resume a “full” schedule of overseas tours next year.

Sharing her report on X, formerly Twitter handle, she tweeted, “NEW The King will resume a ‘full’ schedule of overseas tours next year, taking a “mind, body and soul” approach to fulfilling his role as monarch while living with cancer.

“Charles ‘hopes to survive long enough’ to return to Samoa”, the royal expert also said.

The GB News also quoted a senior palace official as saying: “We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms.”

The fresh report comes days after the In Touch Weekly claimed Kate and William are gearing up their preparations to rule – with the full blessing of King Charles.

“It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing,” the insider says.