Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce joins Adam Sandler's latest film

Travis Kelce, boyfriend of Taylor Swift, has reportedly joined the cast of sequel of Adam Sandler starrer movie.

Titled as Happy Gilmore 2, the film which was greenlit in May 2024, is a sequel of 1996’s cult classic golf movie.

According to Just Jared, Kelce and Kid Cudi are confirmed to appear in the movie in a mysterious role.

While talking about his role in the film, Cudi in an X (formally known as Twitter) wrote, “Ive been wanting to talk about this for a minute!!! This is so f****** huge.”

“Its been a long time dream of mine to work with Adam, he's my favorite, and his movies and comedy made up my childhood. Another dream come true,” the actor wrote, adding, “Blessed!! Get ready, this ones gonna be epic.”

Apart from both the actors, Bad Bunny is also set to join the cast in an unknown role.

So far, three big stars from the 1996 film such as Sandler, the Modern Family actress Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald will reprise their roles.

While no release date has been confirmed, the film will premiere on Netflix.