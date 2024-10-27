 
‘Subtitles are not a barrier‘: Zoe Saldana on Spanish film ‘Emilia Perez'

Zoe Saldana’s upcoming film ‘Emilia Perez’ is a Spanish-language musical comedy

Web Desk
October 27, 2024

Zoe Saldana has gotten candid about her film Emilia Perez, an Spanish-language musical comedy which also stars Selena Gomez.

According to the 46-year-old actress in an interview with Britain’s HELLO! Magazine, the actress feels proud of the film.

Saldana also urged people “not to be put off by the fact it is not in English”.

“This is an international film,” the actress said, adding, “We need to destigmatise this thing about so-called foreign films and about watching films in other languages.”

The Avatar actress, who has twins 9-year-old Cy and Bowie and 7-year-old Zen with husband Marcus Perego, said, “Subtitles are not a barrier and they are not your enemy.”

While talking about her role in the film in the Spanish film as lawyer Rita Moro Castro, Saldana expressed that she would still be “happy” if she was never offered another part like her because motherhood is her main priority.

She continued, “If I never had another role like this, I would be happy because I am a mother.

“Everything else comes second to that. Everything I do now is part of the legacy I hope to leave for them.”

