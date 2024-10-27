Katie Price welcomes baby despite having infertility challenges?

Katie Price, who earlier shed light on heart-wrenching fertility struggle in Channel 4 documentary, has reportedly become a mother.

The 46-year-old former model took to Instagram Stories and uploaded a new photo of a baby boy, captioning it: "Evening cuddles with my boy."

Katie Price has experienced three failed rounds of IVF in the past year

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black jumper and her hair tied up as she cradles the baby in her arms.

This is not the first time Katie has posed with a baby as earlier this week on Tuesday, she shared a snap of two new born babies.

The photo showed one baby dressed in pink and the other in grey, however, she didn't disclose their identities.

Her surprising snaps comes ahead of her appearance in an upcoming Channel 4 documentary titled The fly on the wall, scheduled to air next year.

The documentary is about her IVF journey in which she opened up about her heart-wrenching fertility struggle alongside her then-boyfriend Carl Woods until their separation at the end of 2023.

In the documentary, the mother-of-five could be seen saying that despite three failed IVF cycles, she holds onto the hope of welcoming a child with current beau, Married At First Sight star JJ Slater.