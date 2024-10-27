Sophie Turner shares PDA filled photos on beau Peregrine's birthday: See pics

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson were linked after her separation from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has penned a sweet birthday wish for her beau Peregrine Pearson, alongside PD filled photos of the couple together.

Sharing a series of photos with Peregrine, she wrote “Happy Birthday my angel pie 30, flirty and thriving.”





In the snaps, the duo were seen being cozy on different trips together. The actress enjoyed vacations and trips all summer long, sharing snaps on her Instagram handle along the way. She was seen playing games with pals, enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows, having picnics in large flowery fields and more.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones actress and the British aristocrat Perry were first linked when they were spotted kissing Peregrine in London, where she was filming her TV series Joan.

The duo were then spotted chatting and kissing at the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris in October 2023.

The Do Revenge star made their relationship public with an Instagram post in January 2024. The photos featured a ski trip with Peregrine and their pals Rupert Gorsy and Amadea Kimmins.

Sophie Turner moved on with the Peregrine – who’s the son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray – after her husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce on September 1, 2023. The duo share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.