Cillian Murphy reveals how he felt after first Oscars win for 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy took home the Oscar for the Best Actor for his incredible performance in 'Oppenheimer'

October 27, 2024

Cillian Murphy recently opened up about his first Academy Awards win.

As fans will be aware, the Irish actor was conferred with the accolade for the Best Actor for his incredible performance in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller at the 96th Academy Awards.

At the time, he dedicated his win for Oppenheimer to peacemakers in the world while expressing gratitude to Nolan, Emma Thomas, and the rest of the film’s cast.

The acting sensation recently sat down for a candid chat with Brendan O'Connor programme on RTÉ Radio 1, per Evoke.

During this conversation, the actor was asked to describe how he felt after the big earn.

In response, the Peaky Blinders hitmaker branded the experience as “like being caught up in a benign avalanche.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Cillian has also won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“I was reading about Seamus Heaney and I'm not drawing any equivalence between myself and that great man,” he clarified and added, “but he said that after he won the Nobel Prize and I thought that was a brilliant way of putting it,” after which he moved on to a new topic. 

