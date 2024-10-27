 
Geo News

Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'

Patrick Dempsey is joined by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater in 'Dexter: Original Sin'

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Patrick Dempsey is joined by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater in Dexter: Original Sin
Patrick Dempsey is joined by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater in 'Dexter: Original Sin'

Patrick Dempsey is happy to be filming the Dexter prequel in a joyful environment, Dexter: Original Sin with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater.

"It's going great. ... I've had a great time working on it,” Dempsey told People. "The culture within the filming itself has been one of great celebration, joy and fun."

"I think coming out of the [2023 actors and writers] strike, we're all truly grateful that we have employment, because the business hasn't really come back to where it was before," he continued.

The Grey’s Anatomy star added: "I'm just really grateful to have a job, and I'm really enjoying it. We've been in the business long enough now, over 30 years, where we really appreciate it and look at it differently."

"It is an ensemble, so we all have our days where we're carrying the workload, and then we have some time off to balance our life," the 58-year-old actor explained.

"It's a wonderful, really safe, creative environment, and Clyde Phillips, our creator, has created a beautiful culture for us to work in that's really collaborative," he gushed.

Dexter: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as a younger Dexter Morgan and will follow the main character as he “transitions from student to avenging serial killer.”

Patrick Dempsey stars as Miami Metro Homicide Captain Aaron Spencer, Gellar, plays Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department, and Slater, stars as Dexter's father, Harry. The series will premiere on Paramount+ in December.

Travis Kelce taking it easy after Taylor Swift's party guilt: Source
Travis Kelce taking it easy after Taylor Swift's party guilt: Source
Cillian Murphy reveals how he felt after first Oscars win for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reveals how he felt after first Oscars win for 'Oppenheimer'
Prince Harry, Meghan give King Charles hope for Lilibet, Archie with latest move
Prince Harry, Meghan give King Charles hope for Lilibet, Archie with latest move
Celina Dion has 'mother coded' moment at Adele's Las Vegas residency video
Celina Dion has 'mother coded' moment at Adele's Las Vegas residency
Jessica Lord shares rare message for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jessica Lord shares rare message for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Chris Carrabba shares rare comment on 'Dashboard Confessional's' career
Chris Carrabba shares rare comment on 'Dashboard Confessional's' career
Source drops a huge bomb on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's divorce calls
Source drops a huge bomb on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's divorce calls
Sophie Turner shares PDA filled photos on beau Peregrine's birthday: See pics
Sophie Turner shares PDA filled photos on beau Peregrine's birthday: See pics