Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'

Patrick Dempsey is joined by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater in 'Dexter: Original Sin'

Patrick Dempsey is happy to be filming the Dexter prequel in a joyful environment, Dexter: Original Sin with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater.

"It's going great. ... I've had a great time working on it,” Dempsey told People. "The culture within the filming itself has been one of great celebration, joy and fun."

"I think coming out of the [2023 actors and writers] strike, we're all truly grateful that we have employment, because the business hasn't really come back to where it was before," he continued.

The Grey’s Anatomy star added: "I'm just really grateful to have a job, and I'm really enjoying it. We've been in the business long enough now, over 30 years, where we really appreciate it and look at it differently."

"It is an ensemble, so we all have our days where we're carrying the workload, and then we have some time off to balance our life," the 58-year-old actor explained.

"It's a wonderful, really safe, creative environment, and Clyde Phillips, our creator, has created a beautiful culture for us to work in that's really collaborative," he gushed.

Dexter: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as a younger Dexter Morgan and will follow the main character as he “transitions from student to avenging serial killer.”

Patrick Dempsey stars as Miami Metro Homicide Captain Aaron Spencer, Gellar, plays Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department, and Slater, stars as Dexter's father, Harry. The series will premiere on Paramount+ in December.