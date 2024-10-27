Photo: Cillian Murphy talks about partnership with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Cillian Murphy recently gushed over his partners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

During his latest appearance with Brendan O'Connor programme on RTÉ Radio 1, Cillian talked about his upcoming movie, Small Things Like These.

For those unversed, the film, directed by Tim Mielants, who is also known for directing hit series Peaky Blinders, is based on Claire Keegan's novella and explores dark secrets surrounding a convent in 1985 Ireland.

In this conversation, Cillian described his co-producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as people who are “very smart” and are “brilliant partners.”

He also recalled, “I pitched the film to Matt Damon one night in the desert when we were filming Oppenheimer.”

In the movie, which highlights the themes of guilt, silence, and the Catholic Church's role in Irish society, Cillian plays Bill Furlong, a hardworking coal merchant and father.

“'When you're trying to sell a film you often make a combination of two films... I said it's kind of like Manchester by the Sea meets Doubt,” Cillian also explained before moving to another topic.