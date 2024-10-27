World Culture Festival: Improvised theatre, music remain all the rage on day 32

Actors performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 26, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

A mega music show studded with singing stars and an improvised Norwegian theatre played out by a motley crew of local and foreign actors remained all the rage at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)in Karachi on Sunday, marking the 32nd day of the World Culture Festival.

The day's drawing card was "Untold Chapters", a devised stage play, by Karen Sæther Hogue from Norway — staged in collaboration with the students of the School of Visual & Performing Arts (SOVAPA) from Pakistan.

The play explored a narrative developed through improvisation, discussion, and experimentation, reflecting the performers' collective creativity and drawing on personal experiences to bring forth themes and stories shaped organically.

The play was then followed by a mega concert featuring local and international musicians who captivated the audience through their soulful music.

The concert started with Canadian cellist Daryl Giuliano who is a soloist and chamber musician. Known for her expressive playing, Daryl specialises in romantic and modern repertoire and has worked with many contemporary composers.

After Daryl, Pakistani artists Muneeb Khan and Mustafa Baloch captured the hearts of the people as they danced to their beautiful tunes.

The concert was then followed by Belarusian saxophonist Veronica, allowing the people to experience a different kind of music. After this, Schumaila Hussain, Gizri and Arman Rahim took the stage with Abdul Hannan ending the night.

Musician performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 26, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

A day earlier, a maverick display of the dreamy saltation of "unthought body" by Cocoon Dance and Ballet de Barcelona's articulate choreography "Tongues" unwound the audience into an ethereal experience.

Exploring the "unthought body," moves, Cocoon Dance, a German-Swiss contemporary ensemble, transformed the stage into an experimental space where movement, improvisation, and audience engagement challenge conventional dance boundaries.

The viewers also enjoyed a ballet performance called "Tongues" by Ballet de Barcelona.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.