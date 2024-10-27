Louis Tomlinson’s son Freddie pops up in family video on social media

Louis Tomlinson’s son, Freddie, has spent some quality time with his family.

The One Direction alum's 8-year-old son was recently seen in a clip shared on a video-sharing app, TikTok, on October 26.

The video was shared by Tomlinson's twin sisters, Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson on their social media account, which was recorded during their trip to Los Angeles.

Phoebe and Daisy documented their family visit to the frozen yogurt establishment Pinkberry. Phoebe's 9-month-old daughter, Olive, was also spotted in the video.

"Me, Phoe, Freddie, and Rach headed out to Pinkberry," Daisy detailed in the clip. "We really fancied one, so I thought, 'Let’s go!' "

She continued to say in the video that it took them 40 minutes to drive to reach at their destination but it was "worth it."

After the long drive Daisy recorded heself walking on a road with her sweet-frozen treat, and then panned her camera to show her folks including Freddie in the middle.

The singer's son, who was donning a white T-shirt, briefly looked at the camera.

As soon as fans spotted Freddie they rushed to the comment section gushing about Tomlinson's son.

"Freddie is getting so tall now," A fan commented

Another gushed, "Freddie looks more and more like Lou."

"Glad you all got to go visit him," A third follower wrote.