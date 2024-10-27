 
Geo News

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie pops up in family video on social media

The 'One Direction' alum is a father to son Freddie, whom he shares with ex Briana Jungwirth

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

t
Louis Tomlinson’s son Freddie pops up in family video on social media
Louis Tomlinson’s son Freddie pops up in family video on social media

Louis Tomlinson’s son, Freddie, has spent some quality time with his family.

The One Direction alum's 8-year-old son was recently seen in a clip shared on a video-sharing app, TikTok, on October 26.

The video was shared by Tomlinson's twin sisters, Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson on their social media account, which was recorded during their trip to Los Angeles.

Phoebe and Daisy documented their family visit to the frozen yogurt establishment Pinkberry. Phoebe's 9-month-old daughter, Olive, was also spotted in the video.

"Me, Phoe, Freddie, and Rach headed out to Pinkberry," Daisy detailed in the clip. "We really fancied one, so I thought, 'Let’s go!' "

She continued to say in the video that it took them 40 minutes to drive to reach at their destination but it was "worth it."

After the long drive Daisy recorded heself walking on a road with her sweet-frozen treat, and then panned her camera to show her folks including Freddie in the middle.

The singer's son, who was donning a white T-shirt, briefly looked at the camera.

As soon as fans spotted Freddie they rushed to the comment section gushing about Tomlinson's son.

"Freddie is getting so tall now," A fan commented

Another gushed, "Freddie looks more and more like Lou."

"Glad you all got to go visit him," A third follower wrote.

Cillian Murphy confesses being drawn to 'darker side of the psyche'
Cillian Murphy confesses being drawn to 'darker side of the psyche'
'Rivals' star Aiden Turner opens up on intimate scenes with Victoria Smurfit
'Rivals' star Aiden Turner opens up on intimate scenes with Victoria Smurfit
Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win
Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win
Kylie Jenner oblivious of Timothee Chalamet's 'player' attitude? Source dishes
Kylie Jenner oblivious of Timothee Chalamet's 'player' attitude? Source dishes
Cruz Bekcham still dating Jackie Apostel despite Victoria's concerns: Report
Cruz Bekcham still dating Jackie Apostel despite Victoria's concerns: Report
Cillian Murphy talks about partnership with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Cillian Murphy talks about partnership with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Justin Hartley defends his 'This Is Us' character, calling him 'misunderstood'
Justin Hartley defends his 'This Is Us' character, calling him 'misunderstood'
Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'
Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'