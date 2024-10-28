 
Stevie Nicks reflects on choosing abortion to protect Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks talked about the huge decision she took for her career with Fleetwood Mac

October 28, 2024

Stevie Nicks opened up about her experience of abortion.

On her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Nicks revealed that her abortion was crucial for her career with Fleetwood Mac.

The singer got pregnant shortly after Fleetwood Mac's success with their album Rumours.

"I got pregnant and it was like, 'Why? I have an IUD. I am totally protected. I have a great gynecologist. How come this has happened? What the heck?'" Nicks revealed.

She added, "I'm like, 'This can't be happening.' Fleetwood Mac is three years in. And it's big. And we're going into our third album. It was like, 'Oh no, no, no, no, no, no.'"

Additionally, she explained that "having a child with Don Henley would not have gone over big in Fleetwood Mac" considering her breakup with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham just a few years before she started dating Don Henley. Nicks added, "It would've been a nightmare scenario for me to live through."

However, Nicks added that she doesn't care if "people want to be mad" adding, "Had I made the other choice, had I gone the other way, I'd have been a great mom. I went this way, and I've done great."

