Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anxiety filled Halloween night unearthed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fun Halloween night turned into chaos when the media decided to break the news of their romance.



In 2016, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still enjoying the fun parts of their relationship, they came to know their romance will be headlined in the news papers the night of Halloween.

"They especially didn't feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate. Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays. The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto,” writes authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in book ‘Endgame.’

The authors continued: "A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit. It was possibly the perfect night out - until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news."

Harry has spoken about the same night in his memoir ‘Spare.’

He explains: "Well, we said, staring anxiously at our phones, it was going to happen eventually. In fact, we'd had a heads-up that it was likely to happen that day. We'd been tipped, before heading off to the Halloween Apocalypse, that another apocalypse might be coming. More proof that the universe had a wicked sense of humour."