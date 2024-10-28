Prince William ‘bitterness' towards Harry gets ‘weak' for key reason

Prince William is seemingly choosing forgiveness over arrogance amid shaky Royal circumstances.



The Prince of Wales, who has experienced wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, has been softened by the blow.

Royal author Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "I think, as time goes on, sometimes the bitterness becomes less strong, and the King has been, of course, brilliant because he hasn't responded in any way at all to any of the jibes that have come from Prince Harry or Meghan.

"I think that Prince William is probably, I would imagine, rather less forgiving, and in a way the hurt is greater. Harry attacked Catherine, and that's not very nice.

"I mean, nobody likes that. But possibly there will come a time when they appear together in public for various reasons,” he noted.

"I think probably Prince William has got enough on his plate frankly worrying about his wife getting better, and his father,” says the expert.