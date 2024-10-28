Kelsea Ballerini opens up about boyfriend Chase Stokes' devotion

Kelsea Ballerini can't help but admire how proud boyfriend Chase Stokes is of their relationship.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight the 31-year-old country celebrity gushed over the Outer Banks star.

During the conversation, she recalled how without bringing to her knowledge Stokes made their relationship public on Instagram in January 2023.

She told during a game of Sip or Spill, "I think it is very underrated for a man to be really proud of his relationship."

"[He posted that photo] before we even had the conversation of like, 'Are we together?'" Ballerini continued.

The singer further noted that his sweet gesture impressed her even after being an independent woman,

"Even as a very independently-wired woman, I love when he's like, 'This is us. Here we are.' He full-sent that," she said.

The post which Stokes posted on his social media back in January 2023, showed the pair embracing each other,

Recently in an interview with Today, Chase praised Kelsea, saying, "I truthfully think when you find somebody who's not just somebody you love and adore, but is also your best friend, you've kind of got the best of both worlds."

"And she's not just a great person, but everything that you see — whether it be on social media or when she's on stage — is exactly the person she is when she's not doing those things" he added.