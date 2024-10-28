Prince Harry worried ahead of losing ‘protection' of Biden management

Prince Harry is at tether’s end ahead of the US Presidential elections.



The Duke of Sussex, who has declared America as his current residence, will be forced to leave if Donald Trump becomes head of the State.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: " This has been going on for about two years now.

"The Heritage Foundation, which is a think tank in Washington, has really got their teeth into this I think they feel that Prince Harry has been treated differently from other people who've applied for visas to stay in the States.

"Basically I think they're trying to keep this going because we've got the US Election coming up in just a couple of weeks time and of course, if Donald trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan, because he is very much anti them.

"I think that's fairly well documented that they don't like him, and he doesn't particularly like them.

"I think up until now Harris very much had the protection of the of the Biden Administration.

"At the moment he's hanging on a bit by the skin of his teeth. It's the sort of thing which, if it goes the other way, it might push him back into coming back to the UK."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.