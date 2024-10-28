 
Geo News

Zoe Saldaña Hints at 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman

The actress gushed over her bond with pal Nicole Kidman

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Zoe Saldaña Hints at Beautiful Friendship with Nicole Kidman
Zoe Saldaña Hints at 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman

Zoe Saldana revealed that her "friendship" with costar Nicole Kidman made the filming of the Lioness season 2 much "easier".

In a recent chat with People magazine, the 46-year-old actress gushed over her bond with the Babygirl star was important at the set of the Paramount+ spy drama

“I feel like it gets easier to collaborate with people that you're familiar with, and we do have a beautiful friendship — it's genuine,” she told the outlet.

Season 2 of Lioness is also co-produced by Saldana and Kidman alongside Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

Saldana went on to say, “The one thing that I admire so much about Nicole is that she's very passionate about what she does. She loves what she does,” Saldaña continues.

“So there's a level of preparation that she brings to the table, that repurposes you if you're working alongside her. And I get to work with someone that I've truly respected and admired for such a long time. And now, I get to tell my friends like, 'I'm friends with Nicole!'" she added.

The season 2 of the Paramount+ spy drama was premiered on October 27. 

Kelsea Ballerini opens up about boyfriend Chase Stokes' devotion video
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about boyfriend Chase Stokes' devotion
Adele faces health scare after sudden hearing loss
Adele faces health scare after sudden hearing loss
Prince William sends hidden message as he talks about Prince Harry video
Prince William sends hidden message as he talks about Prince Harry
Stevie Nicks reflects on choosing abortion to protect Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks reflects on choosing abortion to protect Fleetwood Mac
Meghan Markle to ‘inevitably' feel ‘she doesn't need Harry' video
Meghan Markle to ‘inevitably' feel ‘she doesn't need Harry'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for second night
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for second night
Sabrina Carpenter doesn't mind 'working late' for Taylor Swift even 'on day off'
Sabrina Carpenter doesn't mind 'working late' for Taylor Swift even 'on day off'
Angelina Jolie reflects on shared 'loneliness' with 'Maria' character
Angelina Jolie reflects on shared 'loneliness' with 'Maria' character