Zoe Saldaña Hints at 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman

Zoe Saldana revealed that her "friendship" with costar Nicole Kidman made the filming of the Lioness season 2 much "easier".

In a recent chat with People magazine, the 46-year-old actress gushed over her bond with the Babygirl star was important at the set of the Paramount+ spy drama

“I feel like it gets easier to collaborate with people that you're familiar with, and we do have a beautiful friendship — it's genuine,” she told the outlet.

Season 2 of Lioness is also co-produced by Saldana and Kidman alongside Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

Saldana went on to say, “The one thing that I admire so much about Nicole is that she's very passionate about what she does. She loves what she does,” Saldaña continues.

“So there's a level of preparation that she brings to the table, that repurposes you if you're working alongside her. And I get to work with someone that I've truly respected and admired for such a long time. And now, I get to tell my friends like, 'I'm friends with Nicole!'" she added.

The season 2 of the Paramount+ spy drama was premiered on October 27.